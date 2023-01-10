Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 347: Live Result Declared; Check Details

The Kerala lottery today for Sthree Sakthi SS 347 prize money details are mentioned here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has officially announced the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 347 today, on Tuesday, 10 January 2023. People who have bought lottery tickets for today must stay alert and download the lottery result on time. As per the details announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the live result is released at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants must check the live lottery result on time.
It is important to note that the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 347 today, on Tuesday, 10 January, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. All the lottery results are declared on the website by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. To know more about the draws, you must go through the updates on the website.
The weekly lottery draws help lucky winners win huge prize amounts if they submit their tickets on time. The prices of lottery tickets are quite cheap so you can easily buy them.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 347 prize money details for today, Tuesday, 10 January 2023, here:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Here are the simple steps to download the Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 347 that you should follow:
Visit the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link that states Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 347 result on the homepage.
The lottery sambad result PDF will display on your screen.
Download the result from the website and save it on your device so you can go through the list of winners whenever you are free.
