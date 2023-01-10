Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 347: Live Result Declared; Check Details

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has officially announced the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 347 today, on Tuesday, 10 January 2023. People who have bought lottery tickets for today must stay alert and download the lottery result on time. As per the details announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the live result is released at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. Participants must check the live lottery result on time.

It is important to note that the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 347 today, on Tuesday, 10 January, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. All the lottery results are declared on the website by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. To know more about the draws, you must go through the updates on the website.