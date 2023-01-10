Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Tuesday Result Out; Check the Website

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Teesta Tuesday Result is declared.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Teesta Tuesday morning draw result is released today, Tuesday, 10 January 2023, for all participants who took part in it. People who participated in the Tuesday morning lottery draw today should note that the results are declared at 1 pm by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The lottery result PDF is available on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. One must go through all the updates on the website to know more about the draw.
Participants of the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Teesta Tuesday morning draw on 10 January 2023, should note that they can download the result anytime they want. The result PDf is available on the website - nagalandlotteries.com so that anybody can download it. It is important to note that anybody can take part in the lottery draws.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department holds the weekly lotteries so that winners can bag the prize amounts. There is a process that needs to be followed while claiming the prize money from the department.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Teesta Tuesday morning draw prize money details for 10 January, is stated here for our regular readers:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Let's take a look at the steps that participants must follow to download the Nagaland State lottery Dear Teesta morning draw result today, 10 January 2023:
Visit the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Find the section that says "Today's Result" on the homepage.
Click on the option that states "1 PM" on the website.
The result PDF will be automatically downloaded on your computer the moment you click on the link.
You can directly take a look at the list of winning numbers on the PDF.
Take a printout of the lottery sambad result PDF for today if required.
