Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Tuesday Morning Result Out; Details

The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Teesta Tuesday morning result is declared on 7 February.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Tuesday morning result was declared today, 7 February 2023. Participants of the Dear Teesta lottery draw are requested to visit the website - nagalandlotteries.com and check the list of winning numbers for today.
Lucky winners will get prize amounts from the Nagaland State Lottery Department after submitting their lottery tickets and other documents.
Anybody can check the lottery result for Tuesday by browsing through the official website of the lottery department.
According to the latest official details, the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Tuesday morning result is released at 1 pm on the website - nagalandlotteries.com. The prize money details and rules of the weekly lottery draws are also stated on the official website for interested people to stay updated. You can take part in the draws by buying the tickets.
If your lottery ticket number is present in the result for today, you have to submit your ticket, documents, and prize money claiming form to the Nagaland State Lottery Department.
The Nagaland lottery sambad today Dear Teesta draw prize money list for Tuesday, 7 February, is stated here for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to take note of the prize money for the Dear Teesta draw.
Let's take a look at the process you should follow to check and download the Nagaland State lottery Dear Teesta Tuesday morning draw on 7 February 2023:
Visit the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Find the "1 PM" result option on the homepage.
Click on the option and the result will be downloaded on your device.
You can go through the list of winning numbers whenever you are free.
