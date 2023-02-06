Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 705 Declared Today; Check Prize Money List Here

The Kerala lottery today Win Win W 705 draw prize money details are mentioned here.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 705 draw today, Monday, 6 February 2023, is live at 3 pm on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. The ones who are participating in the Win Win W draw today can check the live results online. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries and lucky winners can claim huge prize amounts. They have to submit their lottery tickets to receive the prize.
The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 705 today, on Monday, will be available in a PDF format after 4 pm. Participants who are unable to check the live result at the scheduled time can download the result PDF from keralalotteries.com. One has to stay alert today to know all the latest announcements about the lottery result.
As per the rules stated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, winners have to submit their lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration dates. They will not be able to claim the prize money later on.
The Kerala lottery Win Win W 705 prize money list for today, Monday, 6 February, is stated below:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Participants must check the winning numbers below each prize money carefully.
Here are the simple steps participants should know while downloading the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 705 draw:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Win Win W 705 link on the homepage.
The lottery result PDF for today will display on your screen.
Download it from the website and go through the list of winners whenever you have enough time.
Cross-check the numbers carefully to see if you are a lucky winner.
Save a copy of the lottery result on your device.
