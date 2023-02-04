Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA(KR-587) Result Out for 4 February – Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA(KR-587) Result Out for 4 February – Prize Money

Kerala Lottery Today: Download KARUNYA(KR-587) lottery result PDF from keralalotteries.com on 4 February 2023.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Kerala Lottery Result Today Released for KARUNYA (KR-587). Here is the winner list and prize money.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

Kerala Lottery Result Today Released for KARUNYA (KR-587). Here is the winner list and prize money.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-587) Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for KARUNYA(KR-587) has officially been declared for Saturday, 4 February 2023, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw are now available on the official website – keralalotteries.com.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the KARUNYA (KR-587) draw in a PDF format after 4:30 pm.

Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the details about the Kerala lottery result.

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-587) Result Out: Check Prize Money Details

Here is the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-587) prize money for Saturday, 4 February 2023.

First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the winning prize, the winners of the KARUNYA (KR-587) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Steps To Download & Check the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-587) Result Today

Follow the below steps to download and check the result of Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-587) on Saturday, 4 February 2023.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for KARUNYA(KR-587) against the draw date of 04/02/2023

  • Hit the view option

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details

