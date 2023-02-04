Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA(KR-587) Result Out for 4 February – Prize Money

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA(KR-587) Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for KARUNYA(KR-587) has officially been declared for Saturday, 4 February 2023, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw are now available on the official website – keralalotteries.com.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete result of the KARUNYA (KR-587) draw in a PDF format after 4:30 pm.

Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the details about the Kerala lottery result.