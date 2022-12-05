Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Result Declared Today; Details Here

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning result PDF can be downloaded online.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Ganga Morning result is declared today, on Monday, 5 December 2022. The Dear Ganga Morning draw result is released at 1 pm on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The website that one should visit to check the morning lottery result is nagalandlotteries.com. It is important for the participants to go through the winning numbers on the result list carefully to see if they are one of the lucky winners.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Ganga Morning result PDF can be downloaded from the website - nagalandlotteries.com now. People interested to participate in the lottery sambad should note that the results of the Dear Ganga Morning draws are released every Monday. They must keep a close eye on the official website of the Nagaland Lottery Department to know more.
Winners of the lottery draws receive huge prize amounts from the department. They have to contact the Nagaland State Lottery Department on time to claim the prize money.
Here is the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Ganga Morning draw prize money details for Monday, 5 December 2022:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 500
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
To claim the prize from the Nagaland Lottery Department, winners have to submit a lottery claim form along with some important documents like your Adhar card, Voter ID card, PAN card, etc.
Let's take a look at the steps to check the Nagaland State lottery result for Dear Ganga Morning draw on Monday:
Go to nagalandlotteries.com.
Click on the Today's Result page on the website.
Go to the 1 PM Result PDF link available on the page.
The Dear Ganga result PDF will be automatically downloaded on your device, once you tap on the link.
You can go through the winning numbers on the list whenever you want because the PDF is already saved on your device.
