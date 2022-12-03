Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: Karunya KR 578 Declared Today; Latest Updates Here

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Karunya KR 578 draw prize money list is here.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The Kerala Lottery Sambad result for Karunya KR 578 draw is released today, on Saturday, 3 December 2022. Lottery participants can download the lottery sambad result from keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the live result at 3 pm on the website. Participants should be alert and go through the live results to see if they are one of the winners. The Karunya KR draw result is released every Saturday by the department.
To know in detail about the Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya KR 578 result today, on Saturday, one must check the website - keralalotteries.com. The complete result PDF list will be available for download after 4 pm on the same website. Anybody can download the result PDF because they do not need to enter any details. Check the numbers carefully.
According to the rules stated by the State Lottery Department, winners have to submit their lottery tickets along with the necessary documents within thirty days of the result declaration date. You will not be able to claim the prize money if you miss the last date to submit the ticket.
Here is the Kerala Lottery Sambad Karunya KR 578 prize money list for Saturday, 3 December, that you must note down:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Participants can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 578 on Saturday:
Step 1: Go to keralalotteries.com.
Step 2: Click on the Karunya KR 578 Result link on the homepage.
Step 3: The result PDF page will open on your screen.
Step 4: Download the lottery result for today from the website.
Step 5: Check the winning numbers and verify with your lottery ticket when you have time.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)