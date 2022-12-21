Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear TORSA Morning Wednesday Result Released

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Wednesday result for today, 21 December 2022 has been declared. Check details below.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad has released the weekly Wednesday result named as Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear TORSA Morning for 21 December 2022, at 1 PM. People who participated in the lottery Sambad draw can get access to the PDF result on the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the Nagaland Sambad lottery results every day on the aforementioned website so that interested players and winners can check the important details like the winner names and lottery ticket numbers.
Let us find out the Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning prize money and winner names below for 21 December 2022.
Here's the prize money list of Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning for Wednesday, 21 December 2022.
First prize: Rs 1 Crore
Second prize: Rs 9000
Third prize: Rs 450
Fourth prize: Rs 250
Fifth prize: Rs 120
Cons prize: Rs 1,000
The winners have to submit their tickets and other required documents to the Lottery authorities to claim the prize money for the Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning 108th draw for Wednesday, 21 December 2022. Check this space regularly to get updates on the Nagaland Sambad Lottery results.
Visit the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on "21/12/2022, 1 pm PDF".
The Dear TORSA Morning Result will be downloaded to your computer.
You can open the PDF file and check the prize money and winning ticket numbers.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
