Wordle 550 Answer for 21 December - Hints & Clues To Find the Word of the Day

The answer of Wordle 550 level starts with the letter 'L' and ends with 'R'. Check more hints below.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Wordle 550 answer is listed below for Wednesday, 21 December 2022. Check out the hints & clues also.

Wordle 550 Answer for Wednesday, 21 December 2022: The popular Wordle game by The New York Times has been updated to level 550 today, 21 December 2022. Let's use some hints and clues and attempt to solve the challenge. Users must correctly guess a five-letter word in six tries to win according to Wordle's rules.

Wordle notifies users if a letter is present or absent in the puzzle of the day by using color-coded hints. Players frequently need to guess some terms that are part of our everyday vocabularies. However, occasionally the game throws you a curveball, leaving you in an unpleasant scenario where you cannot figure out the solution. Do not worry, we are here to help.

Check out the below mentioned hints and clues to crack the Wordle 550 answer today.

Wordle 550 Level Today: Hints & Clues To Solve the Puzzle on Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Following are the list of hints and clues for Wordle 550 level on 21 December 2022. Use these hints to solve today's level and win a daily score.

  • The Wordle 550 answer starts with the letter - 'L'.

  • The answer of today's Wordle level ends with the letter - 'R'.

  • There are two vowels 'U' and 'A' in Wordle 550 answer.

  • There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

  • Crescent is the synonym of Wordle 550 answer.

Wordle 550 Answer Today on 21 December 2022

Players who tried our hints and clues but still were unable to solve today's Wordle puzzle should not give up hope. We have the solution for you. The answer to Wordle 550 on Wednesday, 21 December 2022 is:

LUNAR

