Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Result Out Today; Details Here

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Morning Result is declared today, Tuesday, 24 January 2023, at 1 pm. Participants of the lottery sambad today are requested to download the result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com as soon as possible. The Nagaland State Lottery Department holds weekly lotteries so that lucky winners can claim the prize money. The results of the morning weekly draws are released at 1 pm daily on the official website of the department for all interested participants.

