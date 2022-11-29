Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Result Declared; Know First Prize Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Result Declared; Know First Prize Here

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: The Dear Teesta lottery result is officially declared at 1 pm on Tuesday.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Result is declared on the website.

(Photo: iStock)

The Directorate of Nagaland Lottery Sambad has officially declared the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Result today, on Tuesday, 29 November 2022. Participants of the lottery draw can check the result PDF on the official website. The website that one should visit to check the lottery sambad Dear Teesta result is nagalandlotteries.com. It contains all the latest updates on the lottery draws that are conducted daily. One must know the details if one wants to participate in the lotteries.

It is important to note that the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Result was declared at 1 pm today, Tuesday, 29 November. To download the complete result PDF, one must visit the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. People interested to participate in the State lottery draws must go through the rules set by the Nagaland Lottery Sambad.

Winners can claim the prize money from the Directorate of Nagaland Lottery Sambad if they follow the rules mentioned on the official website. One must check the lottery result PDF carefully to see if their number is present in the list.

Participants should also know the prize amounts of the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad. One can take a look at the Dear Teesta lottery draw prize amount here, after going through the numbers on the result PDF.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta Today: Prize Money List

Here is the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta draw prize money for today, Tuesday, 29 November, that one must note:

  • First Prize: Rs 1 crore

  • Second Prize: Rs 9000

  • Third Prize: Rs 450

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 250

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Only lucky lottery winners are able to claim the prize money from the Nagaland Lottery Department.

You can go through the details online to know more about the lottery draws.

Nagaland Lottery Dear Teesta Result Today: How To Check

Take a look at the steps to download the Nagaland Lottery Dear Teesta result today, on Tuesday, 29 November 2022:

  • Go to the official website - nagalandlotteries.com.

  • Click on the link that says 1 PM Result PDF on the homepage.

  • The Dear Teesta Result on Tuesday will appear on the screen.

  • Go through the numbers and prize amounts mentioned in the result PDF carefully.

  • Download the Nagaland lottery sambad result PDF from the website.

  • Take a look at the PDF whenever required and verify the numbers with your lottery ticket.

