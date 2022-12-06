Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta-106 Result Declared; First Prize Here

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta-106th draw result is released today, on Tuesday, 6 December. It is important to note that the Dear Teesta-106th result PDF is declared at 1 pm, on Tuesday. You can download the Nagaland lottery sambad result PDF from the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department - nagalandlotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to download the PDF and go through the list of winners carefully on Tuesday.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta-106th draw is conducted on Tuesday. The results of the lottery sambad morning draws are declared at 1 pm every day. You can go through the details on nagalandlotteries.com to stay updated with the draws. Take a look at the rules decided by the State Lottery Department of Nagaland before participating in the draws.