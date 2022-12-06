Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta-106 Result Declared; First Prize Here

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta-106 result is released on 6 December.
(Photo: iStock)
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta-106th draw result is released today, on Tuesday, 6 December. It is important to note that the Dear Teesta-106th result PDF is declared at 1 pm, on Tuesday. You can download the Nagaland lottery sambad result PDF from the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department - nagalandlotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to download the PDF and go through the list of winners carefully on Tuesday.
The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta-106th draw is conducted on Tuesday. The results of the lottery sambad morning draws are declared at 1 pm every day. You can go through the details on nagalandlotteries.com to stay updated with the draws. Take a look at the rules decided by the State Lottery Department of Nagaland before participating in the draws.
Here are the simple steps winners should follow to claim the Nagaland lottery sambad prize money for the Dear Teesta-106th draw on Tuesday:
Download the Nagaland Lottery prize claim application form from the official website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Fill out the application form carefully and give proof of the lottery ticket.
Attach your Government ID proof such as Adhar Card, Voter ID Card, Pan Card, etc, with the form.
Attach a passport-size photograph of the winner.
Now, submit the lottery claim form to the Nagaland State Lottery Department with the correct documents.
Let's take a look at the steps to check the Nagaland Lottery Result for Dear Teesta draw on Tuesday, 6 December, online:
Go to nagalandlotteries.com.
Click on Today's Result option on the homepage.
Tap on the 1 PM Result PDF on the page.
The result will be downloaded on your device the moment you click on the PDF link.
Take a look at the list of winning numbers on the PDF carefully and verify with your Nagaland lottery ticket for Tuesday.
