Nagaland State Lottery Dear Padma Morning Thursday Result Released; Details Here
Nagaland State Lottery Today: You can download Dear Padma morning Thursday result from keralalotteries.com.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Padma Morning Thursday result is released on 5 January 2023, for all interested participants. The ones who have participated in the lottery draw should note that the result has been released at 1 pm on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department – nagalandlotteries.com. Participants must download the lottery sambad result soon and check the list of winning numbers for Thursday because the winners receive huge prize amounts.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Padma Morning Thursday result is present in a PDF format so participants can download it easily on their device. One can go through the list of winning numbers for 5 January 2023 after downloading the PDF on their device. Participants can contact the Nagaland State Lottery Department for more updates on the lottery draws.
The results of the Dear Padma morning draws are released every Thursday by the State Lottery Department. The morning lottery sambad results are available after 1 pm daily on the official website.
Participants of the lottery draw must be alert while checking the list of winning numbers. They should verify the numbers on the list with their lottery tickets to know if they are one of the lucky winners.
Nagaland Lottery Dear Padma Morning Thursday Draw: Prize Money Today
The Nagaland lottery Dear Padma morning Thursday draw prize money list for 5 January 2023, is mentioned here:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
This is the complete prize money list for Thursday that you must note if you are participating. Check the lottery result properly as it has already been released on the site.
Nagaland State Lottery Dear Padma Morning Thursday Result: How To Download
Here are the steps you should follow to download the Nagaland State lottery Dear Padma morning Thursday result on 5 January online:
Go to the website – nagalandlotteries.com
Click on the "Today's Result" option on the home page
Find the link that says "1 PM" on the page and click on it
The Dear Padma lottery PDF will be downloaded on your device
Go through the list of winning numbers for Thursday carefully and verify your ticket
Contact the Nagaland State Lottery Department if you are one of the winners and claim your prize money on time. All the latest details are available on the official website.
