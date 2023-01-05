Nagaland State Lottery Dear Padma Morning Thursday Result Released; Details Here

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Padma Morning Thursday result is released on 5 January 2023, for all interested participants. The ones who have participated in the lottery draw should note that the result has been released at 1 pm on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department – nagalandlotteries.com. Participants must download the lottery sambad result soon and check the list of winning numbers for Thursday because the winners receive huge prize amounts.

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Padma Morning Thursday result is present in a PDF format so participants can download it easily on their device. One can go through the list of winning numbers for 5 January 2023 after downloading the PDF on their device. Participants can contact the Nagaland State Lottery Department for more updates on the lottery draws.