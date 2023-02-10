Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Result Out Today; How to Download PDF

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Hooghly Friday morning result is declared today, 10 February 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today can go through the winning numbers on the result PDF and download it from nagalandlotteries.com. The Nagaland State Lottery Department announces the morning lottery draw results at 1 pm every day.

People who take part in the morning draw must stay alert after 1 pm and download the PDF soon from the official website of the department.

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Hooghly Friday morning result is already out on 10 February so interested participants should download it soon. It is important to go through the list of winners for today carefully to see which lottery ticket holders can claim the prize money from the Nagaland State Lottery Department.