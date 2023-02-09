Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 456 Announced; First Prize Money Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 456 draw is declared today, Thursday, 9 February 2023. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to check and download the result PDF from the official website of the department - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala updates the results on its official website so that it is easier for participants to download. All the important rules of the lottery draws are also mentioned on the website for people.

Anybody can download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 456 draw today, on Thursday. You just have to go to the website - keralalotteries.com and find the active link to download the PDF. It is important to note that the PDF will be available after 4 pm. Participants of the draw today are requested to stay alert.