Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Result Declared: Check Details and Prize List

The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Padma Thursday morning result is declared today, 9 February 2023. You can download the result PDF from the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. The Nagaland State Lottery Department conducts weekly lotteries and rewards the winners with prize amounts. The results of the morning draws are released at 1 pm daily on the website. People who take part in the draws must stay alert and go through the details of the result carefully. They should stay updated.

