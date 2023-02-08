Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 36 Result Declared; Know First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result PDF for Fifty Fifty FF 36 draw can be downloaded on 8 February 2023.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 36 draw today, Wednesday, 8 February 2023. Participants of the lottery draw that is being conducted today must stay alert the entire day. First, the live lottery result is announced at 3 pm on the official website and then the PDF will be released by the department. The website that the participants should keep checking today is keralalotteries.com. It has all the important details.
Apart from the Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 36 draw on Wednesday, one can also check the lottery rules on keralalotteries.com. It is important to know the rules and then participate in the draws. Winners have to follow a specific protocol to claim the prize money from the department. They can read about it on the website.
Participants must take note of the lottery result date and time if they want to know the winning numbers for a particular draw. The live results are declared at 3 pm every day on the official website.
The Kerala lottery today Fifty Fifty FF 36 prize money details for Wednesday, 8 February 2023, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 36 on Wednesday:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Fifty Fifty FF 36 lottery result link on the homepage.
Once the page opens, you can go through the numbers below each prize money carefully.
Download the PDF from the official website before the new lottery results are out.
Save a copy of the Fifty Fifty draw result on your device or take a printout of the same.
