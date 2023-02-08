Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 36 Result Declared; Know First Prize Here

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 36 draw today, Wednesday, 8 February 2023. Participants of the lottery draw that is being conducted today must stay alert the entire day. First, the live lottery result is announced at 3 pm on the official website and then the PDF will be released by the department. The website that the participants should keep checking today is keralalotteries.com. It has all the important details.

Apart from the Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 36 draw on Wednesday, one can also check the lottery rules on keralalotteries.com. It is important to know the rules and then participate in the draws. Winners have to follow a specific protocol to claim the prize money from the department. They can read about it on the website.