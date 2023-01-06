Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Friday Result Declared; Details Here

The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Hooghly Friday result is declared today.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Hooghly morning Friday result is declared today, on 6 January 2023, for all participants. The ones who are participating in the lottery draw today must download the Dear Hooghly morning lottery PDF soon from the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today should note that the PDF is formally declared at 1 pm for all. All the details about the result are available on the website for all interested participants.
It is important to note that the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Hooghly morning Friday result today, on 6 January, is present in a PDF format on the official website so participants can download it easily. The Nagaland State Lottery Department updates all the latest details on nagalandlotteries.com. The lottery draws help people to win prize money if they participate.
The Nagaland lottery draw morning results are released at 1 pm daily. You must be alert after 1 pm if you are participating in the morning lottery draws that are conducted by the State Lottery Department.
Let's take a look at the Nagaland lottery Dear Hooghly morning prize money list for today, Friday, 6 January 2023:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Here are the simple steps you should follow to download the Nagaland State lottery Dear Hooghly morning Friday result today, on Friday, 6 January:
Go to the website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Click on the "1 PM" result link that is activated on the homepage.
Go through the list of winning numbers carefully.
Download the lottery sambad result from the website.
You can take a printout of the lottery result for your reference.
Participants must note that the Nagaland lottery Dear Hooghly result is declared every Friday.