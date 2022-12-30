ADVERTISEMENT

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Draw Result Released; Details Here

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Result Today: The first prize of the lottery draw on Friday is Rs 1 crore.

The Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly morning draw result is declared today, on Friday, 30 December 2022, on the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department at 1 pm. The Dear Hooghly morning sambad result is available in a PDF format so that participants can download it easily from the website - nagalandlotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw patiently wait for the result to be released on the website so they can check the list of winning numbers for the day.

It is important to note that the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly morning result is already released on the website, on Friday. You can go to the official website- nagalandlotteries.com and check the list of winners for today, Friday, 30 December. The State Lottery Department of Nagaland has set massive prize amounts for the winners.

To claim the prize money from the lottery department, you have to submit your lottery ticket, a claim form, proof that you are one of the winners, and other documents. Read the details on the website before submitting your documents.

The process to claim the prize money from the Nagaland State Lottery Department is mentioned on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. You can go through the details if you are a winner.

Nagaland Lottery Dear Hooghly Morning Draw Prize Money: List Here

Here is the complete Nagaland Lottery Dear Hooghly morning draw prize money details for today, Friday, 30 December 2022, that you should note:

  • First Prize: Rs 1 crore

  • Second Prize: Rs 9000

  • Third Prize: Rs 450

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 250

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Participants of the lottery draw today should take note of the prize details and check the result carefully.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Hooghly Draw Result: How to Download

Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to download the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Hooghly morning draw result on Friday, 30 December 2022:

  • Go to the site - nagalandlotteries.com.

  • Click on the link that states Dear Hooghly 1 pm result on the homepage.

  • Tap on the link and the PDF will be automatically downloaded to your device.

  • Check the winning lottery ticket numbers on the PDF carefully to see if you are a winner.

These are all the latest details we have on the lottery draw that is conducted today. The results of the weekly draws are released every day at 1 pm.
