Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Dear Ganga Monday Result Out; Check Details Here
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today: Participants can download Dear Ganga Monday result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Ganga Monday morning result today, 6 February 2023, is released at 1 pm. You can download the lottery sambad result on Monday from the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. The Nagaland State Lottery Department conducts weekly lotteries and the lucky numbers of the morning draws are announced at 1 pm daily. Participants of the lottery draw today can download the Dear Ganga result PDF anytime they want as it is present on the website above.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Ganga Monday morning result on 6 February, is available in a PDF format. You can easily download the PDF from nagalandlotteries.com. Participants of the Dear Ganga lottery draw can win huge prize amounts if they are lucky. They have to submit the right documents to the department to claim the prize money.
The Nagaland lottery sambad draws are extremely popular. Lucky winners of the Dear Lottery can bag exclusive prize amounts set by the Nagaland State Lottery Department.
The first prize winners get the highest amount. Some lucky participants can also get a consolation prize amount of Rs 1000 from the department. It is important to check the result PDF carefully on Monday.
Nagaland State Lottery Today: Dear Ganga Morning Prize Money for 6 February
The prize money list of the Nagaland State lottery Dear Ganga morning draw on Monday, 6 February, is stated below:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Participants of the draw today must check the list of winning numbers in the result PDF properly. It is important to stay alert and updated with the latest announcements by the department.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Monday Morning Result: How to Download
Here are the steps you must follow to check the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Ganga Monday morning result PDF on 6 February 2023:
Go to the official website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Click on the link that states "1 PM" on the homepage under the section "Today's Result".
The PDF will display on your screen when you click on the result link.
The Dear Ganga result PDF will be automatically downloaded on your device and you can go through the list of lucky winners whenever you are free.
Click on the PDF and check the list of winners carefully.
