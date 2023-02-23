Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 458 Out Today; Check Latest Details Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 458 draw is officially released today, Thursday, 23 February 2023 on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the live lottery sambad result at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com for everyone. Participants of the draw are requested to keep an eye on the latest announcements. They are advised to check the result properly and download the PDF as soon as it is released.

