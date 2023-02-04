Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning Result Out for Today - Prize Money
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning Result Today: Download the result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Nagaland State Lottery Department has released the Dear Kosai Morning Result for today, Saturday, 4 February 2023 at 1 pm. The result is now available on the official website in a PDF format.
People who have participated in the Dear Kosai Morning lottery draw can check their result from the official website, nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the Nagaland Sambad lottery results every day on the aforementioned website for the interested participants, including the winner names and lottery ticket numbers.
Today's Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear Kosai Morning Saturday result has been released for 4 February 2023.
To check the Dear Kosai Morning result today, click here.
Nagaland Lottery Dear Kosai Morning Result Out: Check Prize Money Here
Here is the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Kosai Morning draw prize money list for Saturday, 4 February 2023:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
To claim the prize money, winners of the Dear Kosai Morning lottery today must submit their lottery tickets along with all required important documents to the concerned officials within the specified time.
Steps To Check Nagaland Lottery Dear Kosai Morning Result for 4 February 2023?
Go to the official website – nagalandlotteries.com.
On the appeared homepage, visit the today's result section.
Click on the direct result link that states as "04/02/2023, 1 pm PDF".
The Dear Kosai Morning Result will be downloaded on your computer.
Open the PDF file and check the prize money and winning ticket numbers.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.