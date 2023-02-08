Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Result Announced; Know First Prize Money Here

The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Torsa weekly draw result was declared today, Wednesday, 8 February 2023. Participants of the weekly lottery draw today can check and download the result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com.

Before downloading the PDF, one must go through the latest details about the lottery draw on the website. It is important to note that the Dear Torsa lottery result was declared at 1 pm on Wednesday by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. You can download it now.

As per the latest official details, the Nagaland State Lottery Department declares the Dear Torsa lottery result in the morning every week. You can download the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Torsa weekly draw result on Wednesday now from nagalandlotteries.com and check the winning numbers carefully. All the latest details are available on the website for interested people to check.