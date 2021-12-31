'Utter Disregard for NE India': Nagaland Tribal Body & NPF Slam AFSPA Extension

Home Minister Amit Shah had established in a meeting on 23 December that a new committee to examine the withdrawal of the AFSPA would be constituted by the central government.

The meeting, held in New Delhi, was attended by the chief ministers of Nagaland and Assam, Neiphiu Rio and Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Deputy CM Y Patton, and NPFLP leader TR Zeliang.