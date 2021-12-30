Centre Declares Nagaland 'Disturbed', Extends AFSPA For Six More Months

'Revoke AFSPA' banners put up.
(Photo: Arpita Ghosh/The Quint)
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday, 30 December, declared the entirety of Nagaland as a “disturbed” area under the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, for another extended period of six months.
A gazette notification issued by the Central department opined that the 'whole of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of civil power is necessary.'
The notification read:
AFSPA allows for armed forces to be conferred with sweeping powers to operate in areas designated as 'disturbed' and grants them immunity from prosecution without centre's sanction.
Thursday's development comes after the MHA set up a committee, headed by Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Vivek Joshi, to examine the possibility of withdrawing the contentious Act from the state.
On 20 December, the Nagaland Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the Centre revoke the act from the state and rest of the Northeast.
"The House appreciates and supports citizens and civil society organizations in their demand for repealing of AFSPA and delivery of justice while appealing to all sections to follow democratic norms and non-violence in our collective endeavour towards realization of peace and delivery of justice," the resolution noted.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)