Nagaland Election Results 2023 Live Updates: BJP Leads Over 30 Seats

Live updates of Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 Result.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Nagaland Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Nagaland Assembly election began at 8 am on Thursday, 2 March.
The state had gone to the polls on 27 February. A massive voter turnout of 85 percent was recorded in the election.
In Nagaland, 59 out of 60 Assembly seats were up for grabs, where the fate of 183 candidates was in the balance across 2,351 polling stations.
The key parties in the state include Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, its alliance partner the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Naga People's Front, and the Congress.
Exit polls have predicted a clean sweep by the BJP-NDPP alliance
The Election Commission had ordered re-polling in four booths across Nagaland on 1 March
As of 8.45 am, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is leading over 30 seats, while Naga People's Front's is leading over 2 seats.
Counting of votes for the state of Nagaland began at 8 am.
For Nagaland, most exit polls have predicted a clean sweep by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).
