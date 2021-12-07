Nagaland Ambush: Video of Bodies Wrapped in Plastic, Loaded in Trucks Surfaces

A video has surfaced showing bodies of six Nagaland villagers wrapped in plastic and put in a truck, after they were killed in a case of 'mistaken identity' in an ambush by security forces in Oting village on Saturday, 4 December.

The Nagaland police, in its initial report, had claimed that after the six people were killed, seven more people died in a skirmish that broke out after the villagers discovered the bodies being "wrapped and hidden" in trucks.

Sources in the Nagaland government have confirmed the authenticity of the video to The Quint.

However, it remains unclear whether the bodies were being "hidden" as mentioned by the Nagaland police in its report or were wrapped to be transported as per protocol.