Nagaland Ambush: Murder Case Filed, Students Federation Calls for Bandh

The Nagaland government has employed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the ambush that killed several civilians in Nagaland. A murder case has also been filed in the incident, NDTV reported.

The additional director general of police in Nagaland, Sandeep M Tamgadge stated that the SIT team has been asked to probe the case within a month, Al Jazeera reported.

At least 13 villagers in Nagaland lost their lives while travelling to Oting after a counter-insurgency operation went awry. Fourteen others had been seriously injured.