Nagaland Ambush: Murder Case Filed, Students Federation Calls for Bandh

One person was killed in the clashes that erupted a few hours after least 13 villagers in Nagaland lost their lives in counter-insurgency operations.
(Photo: Video Screengrab)
The Nagaland government has employed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the ambush that killed several civilians in Nagaland. A murder case has also been filed in the incident, NDTV reported.
The additional director general of police in Nagaland, Sandeep M Tamgadge stated that the SIT team has been asked to probe the case within a month, Al Jazeera reported.
At least 13 villagers in Nagaland lost their lives while travelling to Oting after a counter-insurgency operation went awry. Fourteen others had been seriously injured.
Consequently, Nagaland administration implemented prohibitory orders, with Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) being imposed in Mon town in light of the tensions.
The government also reportedly banned mobile internet and SMS services in the entire district.
Meanwhile, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) called for a six-hour total shutdown across regions inhabited by Nagas in light of the killings. The shutdown will be in effect from 6 am to 12 noon on Monday.
Issued by its President Kegwayhun Tep and General Secretary Süpuni N Philo, the federation also called for a halt in all merrymaking for the following five days. The NSF also urged citizens to refrain from participating in the Hornbill festival.
Further, the federation has appealed to the authorities in the matter, asking them to
Establish a court-monitored committee into the attack
Revoke the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from all Naga-inhabited areas, which they termed a "psychological warfare" against the Naga people
Convene a special assembly of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly
Announce a befitting compensation to all affected by the ambush
The Naga Mothers' Association also expressed its profound grief and condemnation of the "heinous attack," adding that they demand the state to "take cognisance of repeated violations of human rights under AFSPA."
They also appealed for a high level inquiry commission to probe the incident.
On Sunday, security forces received input about insurgents being present in the village where the ambush took place.
In a statement, the Army said: "Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland. The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted."
However, mistaking villagers to be insurgents, the forces fired in broad daylight, killing 13. The villagers were unarmed coal miners returning home from Tiru.
Six died on the spot and two were critically injured.
A statement by DG Nagaland stated that on finding the stashed bodies in a Tata mobile, a violent confrontation between the armed personnel and villagers led to the death of seven more villagers.
Several police vehicles were set ablaze in the clash, and one Jawan died amidst the operation. 14 other civilians were found to be seriously injured.
(With inputs from NDTV and Al Jazeera.)
