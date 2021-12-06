Amit Shah to Give Statement in Parliament Today Over Nagaland Firing Incident

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of the Parliament on Monday, 6 December, news agency ANI reported.

At least 13 villagers in Nagaland lost their lives while travelling to Oting on Sunday after a counter-insurgency operation went awry.

In the aftermath of the attack, a new spell of violence broke out on Sunday, after hundreds of civilians vandalised an Assam Rifles camp in Mon district. One protesting citizen died as a result.