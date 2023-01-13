MV Ganga Vilas River Cruise: How to Book, Ticket Prices, Everything To Know Here

MV Ganga Vilas river cruise ticket prices and how to book details here.
(Photo: Twitter @uptourismgov)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 13 January, formally flagged off the world's longest river cruise, which is called MV Ganga Vilas. As per the latest details, the cruise is set to cover 3,200 kilometres across 27 river systems. It includes five states in India and Bangladesh and it will cover the area in 51 days. PM Modi said that the start of the MV Ganga Vilas river cruise is an example of the development of inland waterways in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that work is being done on the development of 111 national water highways over 24 states. Along with the MV Ganga Vilas river cruise, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Tent City at Varanasi and laid the foundation stones for other inland waterways projects on Friday. People are excited to know about the river cruise.
The Made-in-India river cruise has formally started its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and will reach Dibrugarh in Assam through Bangladesh.
The MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise has three decks. It has 18 suites on board that can accommodate 36 tourists, with all the amenities. This is the complete capacity of the river cruise.
It will include heritage sites, national parks, and river ghats. It will also include cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.
The price of MVA Ganga Vilas cruise tickets will be around Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 per day.
The entire cost of the trip is likely to be approximately Rs 20 lakh per passenger.
Interested people can book their MV Ganga Vilas cruise tickets from the official website of Antara Luxury River Cruises. Currently, bookings cannot take place as the ongoing voyage is booked by a company from Switzerland.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)