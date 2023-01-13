MV Ganga Vilas River Cruise: How to Book, Ticket Prices, Everything To Know Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 13 January, formally flagged off the world's longest river cruise, which is called MV Ganga Vilas. As per the latest details, the cruise is set to cover 3,200 kilometres across 27 river systems. It includes five states in India and Bangladesh and it will cover the area in 51 days. PM Modi said that the start of the MV Ganga Vilas river cruise is an example of the development of inland waterways in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that work is being done on the development of 111 national water highways over 24 states. Along with the MV Ganga Vilas river cruise, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Tent City at Varanasi and laid the foundation stones for other inland waterways projects on Friday. People are excited to know about the river cruise.