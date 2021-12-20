A Muslim Youth Lynched in Haryana by Friends; Police To Probe Communal Angle

One of the accused men, Aakash, has told the police that while he shot the video that captures the crime, he had not beaten Khan himself. The police has recovered the phone used for the recording from Aakash.

The deceased's wife, Saina, said that Khan had gone to attend a wedding function with his friends on the evening of his death. “Kalua called us around 6 pm that Rahul has met with an accident near Nangal Road canal... He said they were taking him to a hospital and asked us to reach there,” she told HT.

When she reached the hospital, Saina was informed by her husband that five men, including Kalua, had beaten him with rods.

DSP (City) Palwal Yashpal Khatana told The Indian Express that the altercation had broken out due to suspected theft – Kalua's missing phone had been found on Khan, which had enraged the former.

The victim’s brother-in-law, Akram Khan, told the daily that the police should investigate if there is a communal angle to the murder.