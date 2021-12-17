Gurugram Namaz Row: Right Wing Claiming Victory Using RSS-Backed Muslim Orgs?

Asked about the reason behind the MRM agreeing to the demands of the Hindu right-wing groups, Rajaka told The Quint: "We just feel that the priority of the Hindus and Muslims of Gurugram should be to maintain peace. Nobody can stop anybody from offering either pooja or namaz. But it should be done within the ambits of the law. Everybody was on the same page about ending the dispute. There can't be prayer where there's dispute. That prayer does not mean anything. That's why the MRM decided to uphold peace and with everybody's consent, namaz should not be offered in open spaces."

Commenting on the claims of giving in to the right-wing propaganda because of MRM's RSS affiliation, Rajaka said that the decision was taken solely to "uphold law and order" and not under pressure.

"The ones who are blaming us of being in cahoots with the RSS, I don't think they fully understand the law. Whatever decision the MRM has taken, it is within the ambits of the laws of the country and the laws of Islam. This is not a personal decision or ideology. For now, we have gotten the administration to let us retain six sites. If the other group is able to convince the administration and get more sites approved, well and good. We have no objection," Rajaka said.

Rajaka further refuted the possibility of the protests from the Hindutva side stemming from the intention to target the Muslim community. However, Rajaka's claims contradict the reality on ground for several months where protests have been marred by communally charged anti-Muslim slogans and demonstrations at namaz sites.

On 5 November, a day after Diwali, a Govardhan pooja was also organised by the SHSS at Sector 12A namaz site. Senior VHP leader Surendra Jain, who was one of the chief guests at the event, made statements like "the ones who want to offer namaz in open spaces should go to Pakistan" and "Muslims should not have so many children if there isn't space to offer Friday prayers."

In a protest by right-wing groups on 10 December at the Sector 37 namaz site, the protesters also raised the slogan, "Na mullon ka na Qazi ka, ye desh hai Veer Shivaji ka!"