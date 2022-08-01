Muslim Women's Rights Day 2022: Know the History & Significance

Know What's Muslim Women's Rights Day? How To Celebrate
Muslim Women's Rights Day is observed every year on the first of August to celebrate the enforcement of the law against the 'Triple Talaq' rule among Muslims.
Before the enactment of the law against the Triple Talaq , Muslim men were given the privilege to divorce their wives instantly by reciting the word 'Talaq' (Talaq is an Arabic word meaning divorce) three times consecutively. However, the rule was discarded by the Government of India to preserve the security of Muslim women.
According to the Government of India, the Triple Talaq, also known as Talaq-e-Biddat is illegal and the offenders will be jailed up to 3 years and also have to pay fine. Muslim Women's Day is celebrated to commemorate the law that was made against the Triple Talaq rule in India and encourage women to stand for themselves against the unfair suppression.
The Muslim Women's Day 2022 will be celebrated in India on Monday, 01 August 2022. According to the Shariat or Muslim Personal Law, Muslim men were given the privilege to end their marriage anytime by uttering the word Talaq three times in a row. But the law was repealed by the Indian Government in 2019.
The Central Government of India on 01 August 2019, enacted a law against the Triple Talaq according to which Instant or Triple Talaq was declared a criminal offense. The new law was welcomed by all the women in India, especially the Muslim women and since then 01 August is observed as Muslim Women's Rights Day. This year marks the second anniversary of Muslim Women's Rights Day in India.
The Muslim Women's Rights Day is being observed every year on the first of August since 2019. The day is celebrated to recognize and honor the enactment of the law against the Triple Talaq. The Triple Talaq rule has been declared illegal by the Government of India under the Act of 2019, Protection of Marriage Rights. The Muslim women celebrate the day with utmost happiness and have welcomed the law wholeheartedly.
The significance of Muslim Women's Rights Day is to encourage and empower women to fight for their respect, dignity, security, and honor. The enactment of law against the Triple Talaq has not only protected the security of Muslim women but also preserved their constitutional, fundamental and democratic rights.
