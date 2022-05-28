International Day of Women’s Health 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

International Day of Women’s Health 2022: Know all about it
The International Day of Women’s Health is celebrated every year on 28 May since the year 1987 after the recognition of the problem by the African Government.
This day has been celebrated year after year for women, girls, advocates and allies to act and stand up for the sexual and reproductive rights of females which are an indivisible and inalienable part of our human rights.
Therefore, know more about the history, significance and theme for International Day of Women’s Health 2022.
In the year 2022, the activists and organizations around the world are calling everyone and seeking attention to #ResistAndPersist amid crises and global uncertainty and to continue to assert that #WomensHealthMatters and #SRHRisEssential.
International Day of Action for Women’s Health was established in the year 1987. It happened when the government of South Africa officially recognised the matter during that time.
This day and its establishment was an opportunity for the people to raise awareness, educate and spread knowledge about the importance of sexual and reproductive health and the rights of women.
The need to educate women on issues like Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), irrespective of factors like religion and age had become a need across the globe and still retains utmost importance.
28 May, celebrated as the International Day of Action for Women’s Health aims to bring together the activists around the world to take action, mobilize, and highlight the demands that contribute to women’s right to health.
It also aims to hold governments accountable for the gendered impacts of the pandemic that are still not addressed and needs attention. Few effects of the pandemic include loss of livelihood, unpaid care burdens on females, increased risks of gender-based violence, and hinderance in accessing essential sexual and reproductive health services, even safe abortion and post-abortion care.
The day also wants the leaders and organizations to eradicate the economic, political, humanitarian, climate, and disinformation crises which require global effort for an impactful change.
