International Day of Women’s Health 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

The International Day of Women’s Health is celebrated every year on 28 May since the year 1987 after the recognition of the problem by the African Government.

This day has been celebrated year after year for women, girls, advocates and allies to act and stand up for the sexual and reproductive rights of females which are an indivisible and inalienable part of our human rights.

Therefore, know more about the history, significance and theme for International Day of Women’s Health 2022.