Right-Wing Groups Disrupt Namaz in Gurugram, Impose 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' Slogans

(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)
Members belonging to right-wing outfits on Friday, 17 December, disrupted namaz in Udyog Vihar Phase 5, when they heckled people who were present at the site to offer their prayers into raising slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Hindustan Zindabad".
Visuals of the incursion emerged on social media on Friday, which captured the right-wing members screaming at the namazis. "Saare kyun nahi bol rahe hain (why isn't everyone chanting?)" a man can be heard saying in the video.
Altaf Ahmad, the co-founder of Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, "Right-wing groups are defining how Juma Namaz will be offered and where it will be offered."
Friday's incident is just the latest in a series of 'protests' by right-wingers, who have been voicing their disapproval of Muslims offering Friday prayers in open spaces.
Last week, Hindu right-wing groups had shown up in Gurugram's Sector 37 and raised anti-Muslim slogans against offering Friday namaz.
Prior to that, on 3 December, slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' were raised while namaz was being offered amid heavy police presence. Over seven people were detained by the Gurugram police during the mayhem that ensued.
Since September 2021, members of Hindu right-wing groups have been interrupting Friday prayes in open spaces in Gurugram, despite these sites being designated for this purpose by the state administration.
