Gurugram: Hindutva Groups Raise Anti-Muslim Slogans at Namaz Site Once Again

Khurshid Rajaka of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, while speaking to The Quint, said that law and order, peace, and brotherhood are of utmost importance.

"Reading Namaz is important, pooja is also important, but what is more important than both is that peace prevails in Gurugram. Based on this, Namaz won't be read in public spaces, and we will only use spaces that have been agreed upon by the administration," he said.

Rajaka also said that "Gurugram does not belong to just the Hindus or just the Muslims, but to people of all religions and creeds."

On being asked by The Quint whether six Namaz sites will be enough for all the Muslims of Gurugram, he pointed out the differences in situations between "Old Gurugram and New Gurugram".

"In Old Gurugram, masjids and Idgahs are already present. The issue is about New Gurugram, where the working class, and where people from outside of Gurgaon like Noida, Delhi, Faridabad work here and then pray."