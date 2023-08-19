Topper Muslim Student Denied Award at Gujarat School, Kin Alleges Discrimination

Arnazbanu is reported to have returned home in tears. Her father, Sanwar Khan, a resident of Gujarat's Lunava village, expressed his distress over the incident.
When Arnazbanu arrived at a function organised by her school in Gujarat to honour Class 10 and 12 students on India's 77th Independence Day, she expected to be the first to be called on stage. After all, with a score of 87 percent in Class 10, she was the topper.
But that was not to be. In what appears to be a case of alleged deliberate discrimination based on religion, KT Patel Smriti Vidyalaya, a school located in the Lunava village of the state's Mehsana district, allegedly refused to honour its star student.
Arnazbanu is reported to have returned home in tears. Her father, Sanwar Khan, a resident of Lunava village, expressed distress over the incident.
Bipin Patel, the principal of Shri KT Patel Smriti Vidyalaya, spoke exclusively to Vibes Of India, saying, “Our school maintains a strict policy against any form of discrimination. Rest assured, the deserving student will receive her reward on 26 January. It’s noteworthy that she was absent on the designated day, which hindered the presentation.”
Sanwar Khan contested this, saying, “Contrary to the principal’s assertion, my daughter did attend school on that day. The school is equipped with CCTV cameras, which can provide the necessary clarification.”
The incident has sparked a wave of discontent among activists and citizens on various social media platforms. In a tweet, author Salil Tripathi said, “This is the state of Modi-fied India.”
Anil Patel, a teacher at the school, said, “The 15 August event was a minor celebration to acknowledge the achievements of our students. The rewards will be formally given on 26 January, encompassing those who exhibited exceptional talents. We remain committed to addressing any grievances and acknowledging the efforts of all our students.”
(This article first appeared on Vibes of India and has been republished by The Quint with permission)
