MP: Muslim Activist, Who Criticised Khargone Bulldozer Drive, Arrested Under NSA

Madhya Pradesh police on Monday, 15 August, arrested Muslim Activist Zaid Pathan, who has been a strong critic of the demolition of Muslim properties in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, under the the draconian National Security Act (NSA).

Following the violence reported during Ram Navami processions in Khargone, the local administration had taken to razing buildings and shops, most of which reportedly belonged to financially marginalised Muslim families. As many as 80 people had been arrested.

Indore Collector Manish Singh said that Pathan was arrested for allegedly disturbing "communal harmony, posting objectionable posts on social media, and disturbing communal harmony."

The case against Pathan was registered at Banganga Police Station in Indore and Khargone Police Station.