Devastated, Confused & Angry: Munawar’s Friends on Denial of Bail

Munawar Faruqui’s friends, Sagar, Anish and Saad, are devastated that he was denied bail by the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court on 28 January.

“Sadly we are not very surprised, considering the way the judge spoke during the hearing last time. He said things like people like Munawar 'should not be spared,’ what hope could we have after that? It showed us the courts had made up their minds from the beginning,” his friend, 24-year-old Saad, sounds hopeless over a call with this reporter minutes after the bail application was rejected.

This was Munawar’s third attempt for bail and the first one in the high court.

His friends, who are all stand up comics themselves, said looking back they did not think that the matters will get as tense as they are today.