Hardworking, Kind, A Friend: Munawar Faruqui Beyond The Headlines

His friends, all four of whom met at open mic nights while they tried to impress the crowds with their styles in Bombay, soon became a tight knit group. However as time passed, Munawar’s audience started burgeoning at a rate much faster that of his friends. Anish said that this was mainly because Munawar was driven in a way one rarely is.

“While I would do one open mic a night, he would go to four to five every night. Please note that one does not get paid for these performances, you have to pay a token amount to perform, like Rs 200. He would diligently take the local train to go from one place to another, to try out his material and note how the audience was responding to him. He took comedy very seriously, he was that ambitious and hard-working,” Anish said.



Before taking on comedy as a full-time profession, Munawar did odd jobs. “He was twelve when he came to Mumbai from Junagadh in Guajarat. He had dropped out of school and worked at a utensils shop of one of his relatives in Dongri, a Muslim-majority area in Mumbai. They would pay him Rs 60 for a 13-hour long shift. After this he did a bunch of odd jobs, when he came across a course on graphic designing. He arranged money, worked hard, saved up and did the course. After working with this company for a few years, he gave it all up to do standup comedy in the end of 2019,” Saad explains.

While Munawar resigned from his job as a graphic designer in October 2019, he told his three friends only in January 2020. “He struggled a lot, he would not share the details of his struggle as much. But tell me this, if he really wanted to peddle hate, why would one pay Rs 200 to perform at open mics to do that?” Anish asked irritatedly.