MP HC to Deliver Judgment on Munawar Faruqui’s Bail Plea Tomorrow

Faruqui moved a plea in the Madhya Pradesh High Court which came up for hearing on Friday, 15 January, but after the Indore Police failed to produce the right documents, the case was adjourned by the high court to 25 January.

Two bail pleas filed by Faruqui’s lawyers have been rejected. This was the third bail plea and the first one in the state’s in high court where on 25 January, Justice Rohit Arya said at the outset, "But why you take undue advantage of other's religious sentiments and emotions. What is wrong with your mindset? How can you do this for the purpose of business?”

The hearing, that was reported by LiveLaw, lasted barely fifteen minutes.

The judge then went on to ask Senior Advocate advocate Vivek Tankha if he wanted to withdraw the application or not. "He has committed no offence in the matter your lordships. Bail should be granted", Tankha submitted, as reported by Livelaw. The judge reserved his order on the bail plea for later.

The MP Police has told several publications that they or the complainant do not have any evidence of Faruqui hurting any religious sentiments. Gaur claimed he had ‘overheard’ Munawar rehearsing the jokes.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)