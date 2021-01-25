Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s Bail Hearing in Indore High Court Today

By 3 January, Faruqui and five others were arrested on charges under Section 295-A (outraging religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 269 (negligent act likely to cause spread of disease), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

The MP Police has told several publications that they or the complainant do not have any evidence of Faruqui hurting any religious sentiments. Gaur claimed he had ‘overheard Munawar rehearsing the jokes.

While his bail hearing continues in the case against him in MP, Faruqui’s lawyers tell us that UP Police have already intimated jail authorities in MP, to not release Faruqui even if he gets bail. They have said they are getting a production warrant to have him arrested for jokes he cracked back in May 2020.