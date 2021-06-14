Mumbai Rains Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 4 Days

Mumbai on Sunday, 13 June, received light rainfall. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Colaba recorded (8:30 am, 14 June) 16.6 mm of rainfall, whereas, IMD Santacruz recoded 4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.
This year, the southwest monsoon hit Mumbai on Wednesday, 9 June. It caused waterlogging and flooding at various places across the city and suburbs.
According to IMD, moderate rain and thundershowers were likely to be witnessed in city and suburbs on Sunday as well. It issued an 'orange alert' for Mumbai on Sunday. However, the city did not receive much rainfall. According to a report by Times of India, IMD officials stated that heavy rainfall belt shifted southward, and therefore the city did not receive heavy showers.
As per a recent update (8 am, 14 June) by Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, Mumbai is expected to receive moderate rain or thundershowers in the city and suburbs, with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places, in the next 24 hours.
The 'yellow alert' indicates that the chances of heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely.
An IMD scientist said, “We expect heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city and suburbs in the coming week and therefore a yellow alert has been issued,” reported Times of India.
Published: 14 Jun 2021,11:59 AM IST