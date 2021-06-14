Mumbai Rains Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 4 Days

Mumbai on Sunday, 13 June, received light rainfall. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Colaba recorded (8:30 am, 14 June) 16.6 mm of rainfall, whereas, IMD Santacruz recoded 4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

This year, the southwest monsoon hit Mumbai on Wednesday, 9 June. It caused waterlogging and flooding at various places across the city and suburbs.