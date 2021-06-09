In Photos | Mumbai Rains: Roads Waterlogged and Rail Services Hit

Local train services that had resumed on Monday for essential service providers after the lockdown were disrupted on Wednesday on the Central and Harbour lines. The services between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) remained suspended as of 5 pm, as water is reported to be flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion stations.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also tweeted the altered routes of the city’s BEST buses due to waterlogging.