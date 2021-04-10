Mumbai Pvt Centres Shut Till 12 April As Vaccine Stock Runs Short

The Brihan Municipal Corporation on Friday, 9 April, announced that private vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain shut till Monday, 12 April due to “insufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccine”. However, vaccinations will continue as scheduled at government and municipal hospitals.
“Due to insufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination will not be available at the immunisation centres of private hospitals on 10, 11 and 12 April 2021,” BMC said.
Multiple vaccination centres across the state of Maharashtra have shut down due to a severe shortage of jabs as the state on Friday reported 58,993 fresh COVID cases and 301 deaths in 24 hours.
Multiple states, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan have reported vaccine shortages, specially for Covishield vaccine.
Published: undefined