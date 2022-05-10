BMC Issues Show-Cause Notice to Navneet, Ravi Rana; Asks for Reply Within 7 Days

Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana.
(Photo: PTI)
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday, 10 May, issued a show-cause notice to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana under Section 351(1A) of the Municipal Corporation Act and asked them to file their reply within seven days.
"If they fail to describe the sufficient cause, BMC will initiate (action) against the mentioned construction without their permission and also be prosecuted under section 475A of the said Act," the BMC said, as per news agency ANI.
The BMC said that the work undertaken by the couple in their residence was in contravention to the provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.
The couple was granted bail on Wednesday, 4 May, in connection with the case of threatening to recite Hanuman Chalisa with their supporters outside 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. They were released from prison on 5 May.
Bail was granted upon furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 each. The couple had also been ordered not to engage with the media over the matter or commit "similar offences" in the future, as per Bar & Bench.
Navneet was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital right after she and her husband Ravi were released from Byculla prison on 5 May. Navneet had gone to the hospital for a medical check-up and was later admitted to the hospital.
(With inputs from ANI and Bar & Bench.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)