MP Navneet Rana Gets Death Threats from Unknown Caller, FIR Lodged

An unknown caller threatened MP Navneet Rana of dire consequences if she ever recites Hanuman Chalisa or comes to Maharashtra.
(Photo: PTI)
Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an unknown person for allegedly issuing death threats to Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana, an official said on Thursday, 26 May.
"An FIR has been registered at the North Avenue police station under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Amrutha Guguloth said.
"The caller spoke to her very rudely and in a very inappropriate manner. He abused her, threatened to kill her and said he won't allow her to enter Maharashtra," the complaint lodged in Hindi read.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police has started probing the matter and call detail records of the parliamentarian are being examined.
