Prophet Row: Mumbai Police Travels to Delhi to Serve Summons to Nupur Sharma

A Mumbai Police team travelled to Delhi to serve a summons to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma over her offensive remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

However, an official said that they were unable to trace her in the capital and sent her the summons via email instead, news agency PTI reported.

The official also said that the Delhi Police did not give their counterparts from Mumbai the "expected cooperation" regarding the matter.

A team from Mumbai's Pydhonie Police Station had been in Delhi over the last five days to give Sharma the summons after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against her on 28 May.