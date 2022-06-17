Bhim Sena Chief Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Nupur Sharma Over Prophet Row

Bhim Sena chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday, 16 June, for allegedly threatening former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Tanwar had also announced a bounty on Sharma through a video on social media, the police said.

The police alleged that Tanwar was moving from one place to another in North India, such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, to evade arrest. However, he was finally nabbed in Gurgaon.