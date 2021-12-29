'Reliance in Process of Effecting Momentous Leadership Change': Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File Photo)
Photo: IANS
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairperson Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday, 28 December, said Reliance was now in the process of effecting a "momentous leadership transition".
"From seniors belonging to my generation to the next generation of young leaders... I would like the process to be accelerated. All Seniors — myself included — should now yield to the highly competent, extremely committed and incredibly promising young leadership talent at Reliance," he said while addressing his colleagues during Reliance Family Day, which marks group founder Dhirubhai Ambani's birth anniversary.
"We should guide them, enable them, encourage them and empower them and sit back and applaud as they perform better than us," he added.
His statement comes ahead of SEBI's April 2022 deadline of splitting the chairperson and managing director positions in listed companies. SEBI has already extended the timeline for listed companies to comply with the new norm.
The 64-year-old had taken over as RIL chairman in 2002, after his father's death. His three children, Akash, Isha, and Anant, are involved in RIL's telecom, retail, and energy businesses.
"I have no doubt that Akash, Isha and, Anant as the next-gen leaders will lead Reliance to even greater heights. I can see and feel their passion, commitment, and devotion to the cause of Reliance every day. I see in them the same spark and potential that my father had for making a difference in millions of lives and contributing to India's growth," he added.